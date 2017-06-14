‘Anna varsity results turn focus on teaching methods too’

more-in

The performance of affiliated engineering colleges is a reflection on both the kind of students admitted and the quality of teaching offered, say teachers in the Anna University.

The academic performance of the university’s affiliated colleges for four semesters shows that barely half of the over 500 colleges manage a pass percentage of 50%.

Also, only a handful of colleges have registered a pass percentage of over 90%. And in less than 10% of colleges the pass percentage is above 80%.

But in some colleges the performance of the various batches has been in keeping with their reputation. Colleges such as Ramco from which not even the first batch has graduated have managed to ensure that their students perform well each semester.

According to an observer of engineering education, the college, which had upgraded from being a polytechnic recently, had the benefit of experienced and trained teachers.

For several years now the debate has revolved around improving the quality of faculty in colleges.

A senior official of Anna University said apart from strengthening the faculty, colleges need the support of industries around them. While colleges in the cities and towns benefit better from skill and personality development programmes, those in rural areas need assistance in placement programmes.

“If e-learning and computer-based education is made compulsory students would be able to learn anytime, anywhere,” the official said.

It is not enough to provide the material but students should also be taught the technology and its use clearly, she added.

Methods of teaching

“A college is not about spoon-feeding. Students must learn by themselves. There are different kinds of teachers. Some will go by the textbook, others will use concepts and ask questions based on them. Some teachers will ask quirky questions to kindle the students’ understanding. You cannot blame teachers for a student’s failure,” a University professor said.

Though teaching process mattered, he argued that the quality of students also was important.

“The kind of students that come into engineering college matters too. With increasing emphasis on accreditation, colleges will be under pressure to improve their performance,” the professor added.