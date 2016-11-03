Anna University Teachers’ Association has launched a protest against non-implementation of Career Advancement Scheme.

The teachers said that some of them have not received any promotion for over 13 years.

“Routine promotions in the form of CAS remains stuck in the university since March 2010. For the last seven years, the university has suspended promotions stating that the Higher Education Department has not issued a Government Order to that effect,” said S. Chandramohan, secretary of Anna University Teachers Association.

“There are around 1,500 teachers under the scheme and nearly 60 to 70 per cent of them have been denied promotions,” he said.

The teachers from the university departments wore black badges on Tuesday in protest. “We are forced to protest in order to put pressure on the government,” Mr. Chandramohan added.