Anna Salai to be denotified

The State government is contemplating de-notifying Anna Salai, also known as Mount Road, as a State highway, following the Supreme Court’s ban on the sale of liquor on State and National Highways.

The stretch of the road — Muthusamy bridge near the Island Grounds to Kathipara junction in Guindy — is popularly known as Anna Salai. Though the road was originally part of the National Highway-45 (Chennai-Tiruchi road or Grand Southern Trunk road), it is now under the jurisdiction of the State government for the purpose of maintenance. The government’s control extends up to the Irumbuliyur bridge in Tambaram, totally over a distance of 28 km from the Muthusamy bridge. After Irumbuliyur, the road becomes part of the NH-45 and the National Highways Authority of India looks after the task of maintenance.

Last week, the Supreme Court made it clear that the ban on sale of liquor within 500 metres of the highways would be applicable not just to retail liquor outlets but also to bars, pubs and restaurants located on the highways. As a result, several clubs located on Anna Salai had stopped serving liquor to their members.

According to a reliable estimate, the daily revenue to the kitty of the State government through the sale of liquor by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) has gone down from ₹80 crore to ₹60 crore.

Notwithstanding the implications of the order, a senior official of the State Highways Department says that the idea of de-notification is being pursued “even otherwise.” The rationale behind such a move is that the classification of the road as a highway may not be appropriate in a metropolitan setting.

Asked whether Anna Salai will be downgraded into a major district road, the official replies that there is no need to do so. “Once the government takes a decision, the highways status can be removed,” the official adds.

A senior road expert says that Anna Salai and the stretch of the GST road up to Tambaram have come under the State government’s jurisdiction with the construction of Chennai by-pass and this is a normal practice followed all over the country.