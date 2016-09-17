: With women set to get 50 per cent reservation in local body polls, PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu Election Commission to provide adequate time to political parties after the formal notification and announcement of timetable for polls to decide their strategy.

In a statement here, he said political parties needed to know how the 50 per cent reservation for women would be implemented. “Many of the general wards will likely be reserved for women. The wards which were reserved for SC/ST would also change because of this. Only if the political parties get official information about these changes, the parties will be able to ready the documents. With just one week to go for the official notification, we still have no information regarding list of wards that have been reserved for women, SC/ST candidates and for general candidates,” said Mr. Anbumani.

While adding that the Tamil Nadu government already had the list and has begun choosing their candidates, he said that the opposition parties needed time to choose their candidates after the notification. “Other opposition parties have to first understand which wards are being reserved and then make a decision on the candidates. Also, the opposition parties will have far less time to campaign,” he contended.

Stating that it has been a norm to provide at least a week’s time between announcement of elections and acceptance of candidates, he said that it was unfair to start filing of nomination papers immediately. “I urge the State Election Commission to announce the elections a week after releasing information details of details of the wards,” he said.