With more than 1,100 water bodies, the Tiruvallur district administration has a tough task ahead of the monsoon to make sure its urban residential localities, most of which dot the city’s western suburbs, will not experience any more flooding.

In last year’s rain, a large number of residential areas adjoining the Chembarambakkam lake including Avadi, Thiruninravur, Pattabhiram, Thirumazhisai, Chembarambakkam, Thiruverkadu and Maduravoyal were submerged for days.

Arterial roads including the CTH Road, Avadi-Poonamallee Road, Thiruvallur-Tiruttani Road and Korattur–Thinnanur - Periyapalam Road, were also cut off.

T. Sadagopan, a resident of Pattabhiram, rued the poor monsoon preparatory works of the district administration. Several culverts on arterial roads are choked with debris. For instance, Avadi-Poonamallee Road and Thiruvallur - Tiruttani Road, which were flooded last year, may face the same situation this year as culverts on these roads have not been cleaned, he said.

In Thiruninravur, where water stagnated for more than a month, residents fear that heavy rain this year could lead to a repetition of the situation.

S. Murugaian, a resident of Krishnapuram in Thiruninravur, charged that the encroachments on Nemilichery lake and Thiruninravur lake had still not been removed. No steps have been taken by the district administration to provide stormwater drain facilities, he said.

Tiruvallur district officials, however, listed out several flood protection works undertaken on the basins of the Kosasthaliyar and Araniar, which were the cause for flooding.

Collector E. Sundaravalli said the Water Resources Department (WRD) has undertaken bund strengthening work on the Kosasthaliyar for a 15 km-stretch. The department has also undertaken de-silting works in the river’s surplus courses which overflow into the tanks of Red Hills, Sholavaram, Meenasinglimedu, Sadayankuppam, Kadapakkam, Pudur, Arumanthai and Siruvakkam. These works together cost Rs. 11 crore, she said.

Administrative sanction for Rs. 3 crore has been given for using manpower under MNREGS, to clean the channels coming under the PWD. It has also proposed to carry out 252 works on the Arniar river basin, she added.