An unhealthy situation

An Urban Primary Health Care (UPHC) centre near Veeramamunivar park in Mogappair is languishing without a permanent doctor. A few months ago, its permanent doctor met with an accident and had to go on long leave. Since then, it has been struggling to attend to the patients coming for treatment. There isn’t an adequate number of staff and visiting doctors. Besides this, poor illumination around the UPHC centre turns it into a den for anti-socials at night.

The new health centre was established, following years of struggle by residents. Prior to that, they had to travel eight kilometres to seek treatment at the nearest government hospital, which was in Ambattur. Now, residents want the PHC to have a permanent doctor and adequate staff. Also, patients want the facility to be open all through the week, including Sundays. They have requested that the existing medical staff at the healthcare centre take their weekly holiday on rotational basis. At present, the centre is open between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m all days of the week, except Sunday. A duty doctor from a neighbouring PHC in Padi and a few nurses attend to the patients.

“Since it was opened a year ago, the Centre has been of immense help to us. However, adequate number of staff and essentials such as medicines and seating arrangements were needed,” said S. Pushpa, a resident of Mogappair.

According to Corporation officials, the ₹66.50 lakh hospital was funded under the general funds of the Zone – 7 (Ambattur) of Chennai Corporation.

The new facility consists of a dedicated maternity ward with an accommodation for at least 20 patients, separate rooms for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and a visitors’ hall on the ground floor of the hospital. On the first floor, the hospital has an outpatient unit where around 50 patients can be accommodated at a time. The new PHC is built on a 1,500 sq.ft. plot that comes under 93 ward of Zone – 7.

Currently, on an average, more than 100 outpatients visit the centre every day. The spacious centre is crowded with patients as the understaffed team is unable to attend to all patients quickly. As a result, many patients end up waiting for long hours at the centre. Or, they return home without getting treated at the health centre.

Further, lack of adequate seating arrangements forces patients to stand till they get their chance to meet the doctor. Unlike many other areas within the limits of Anna Nagar, areas such as Nolambur, Thirumangalam and J.J. Nagar have a high percentage of high-income group residents.

Further, most of these areas are inhabited by senior citizens and retired government staff. Also, a neighbourhood like J.J. Nagar that is close to the industrial estate in Ambattur draw migrant workers from other states. For residents of these areas, especially migrant workers, the PHC is a great help.