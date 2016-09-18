Announcing the launch of Amma marriage halls catering to the needs of the poor, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Saturday announced mega housing projects worth over Rs. 1,500 crore targetting the economically weaker sections of society.

In a statement, Ms. Jayalalithaa said 11 Amma marriage halls, including six in Chennai, will come up at a cost of Rs. 83 crore. In Chennai, the halls will be constructed at Tondiarpet, Velachery, Ayapakkam, Paruthipattu, Periyar Nagar and Koratur. The rest will come up in Madurai (Anna Nagar), Tirunelveli (Ambasamudram), Salem city, Tiruvallur (Kodungaiyur) and Tirupur (Udumalpet).

Housing projects

In the past five years, the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board has built 59,023 houses and work on 10,537 houses was under way.

This year, Ms. Jayalalithaa said she had ordered the TNSCB to construct 50,000 houses at a cost of Rs. 1,800 crore.