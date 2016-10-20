Activists called for amendments to the HIV/AIDS (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2016 which has recently been cleared by the Cabinet.

“The Bill says that government shall provide ‘as far as possible’ ART (Antiretroviral therapy) and opportunistic infection management treatment. We want the phrase ‘as far as possible’ to be removed. We want free and complete treatment to be a right,” said Daisy David, advocacy associate, World Vision India, during a press meet on Tuesday.

People living with HIV/AIDS and representatives of civil society organisations said the phrase diluted the whole chapter on treatment. “If it is removed and providing drugs is a legal obligation, we can approach the courts if drugs are not provided,” said A. Tamil, of the Trichy Network of Positive People. There are about 1,38,000 people in Tamil Nadu currently on ART, she said.

The activists said while the Bill was a welcome move with its provision of anti-discrimination, and statement that nobody can be tested or treated for HIV without their informed consent, a lot of problems would occur if full and free treatment was not provided.

They also pointed out that just recently, there had been a stock-out of drugs in many parts of the country, and this could potentially lead to people defaulting on their treatment regimen.