DRAGGING ON:Even after seven years, the underground sewage network in Ambattur is yet to be completed.— Photo: K. Pichumani

Threaten to stage protests if work does not resume soon

For nearly a decade, the residents of Ambattur have been waiting for a comprehensive underground drainage network. Amid the undue delay in completing the works, they have renewed with vigour, their complaints regarding sewage mixing with flood water channels and causing health hazards.

Frustrated by the inordinate delay in providing sewer connections, residents of Mogappair West represented the issue to the Chennai Metrowater authorities on Monday. They recalled that the last time a sewer pipeline was laid was seven years ago. Many residents paid a deposit of Rs. 10,000 towards sewer connections back then. But several years on, their locality continues to be devoid of a proper sewer network.

The underground drainage project was mooted in 2004, before Ambattur was merged with the Chennai Corporation. The project was divided into three phases for speedy execution. But it has been facing several hiccups, including the escalation of project cost and issues with the contractor.

S. Swaminathan, secretary, JAMBA United Welfare Association (a federation of residents’ welfare association in Mogappair West), said residents continue to spend a minimum of Rs. 2,000 every month to hire sewer lorries to clear sewage.

Residents complained that several representations have been made to the authorities concerned earlier too. P.V. Tamilselvan, former councillor, said: “The construction of two sewage pumping stations in Reddypalayam Road and Bharathi Salai were in the finishing stage. But work was stopped abruptly. We are planning to stage a demonstration if the work does not resume soon.”

‘Inadequate facilities’

The sewage pumping station in Padikuppam also shares the same woes. Sewage from the neighbouring areas is collected in the chamber and removed by Metrowater. But the infrastructure provided by the erstwhile municipality is inadequate.

Areas like Krishnapuram and Gnanamoorthy Nagar have received sewer connections.

But S. Ganapathy, a resident of Krishnapuram, said sewage continues to flow into open drains meant for floodwater, posing a health hazard. The authorities must ensure that the sewage flow is arrested and linked to the existing network. Of the proposed 25,000 sewer connections, Metrowater has provided about 700 connections so far.

Issues with contractors

Chennai Metrowater sources said that while places like Kallikuppam and Ambattur will be covered under the sewer network in six months, it may take eight months to one year for work to be completed in other areas, owing to issues with contractors.