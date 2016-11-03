When Narikuravas were approached by the local authorities with an offer to send their children to a hostel for students belonging to the backward classes for education, the proposal was met with scepticism. And ever since the death of eight-year-old Sai Praveen a week ago, members of this community have been ever more hesitant to send their wards there.

“The death of this young boy sheds light on the treatment meted out to children from our community. How can we be sure that the next victim is not one of ours?” asked Manoharan, a resident of Gypsy Colony, Kotturpuram.

There are currently 1,338 hostels for Backward classes, Most Backward classes and Denotified communities functioning across the State, including four in Chennai — Mannadi, Triplicane, Saidapet and Guindy. The hostels facilitate over 80,000 boarders. One of the hostels in Devarayaneri, Tiruchi, is run exclusively for the Narikuravar community. While others too take in people from this community, members hesitate to join, citing discrimination.

“We are constantly subjected to crude remarks and discrimination. Few people we know have returned from one of these hostels due to constant abuse and fights. They are now uneducated and unemployed,” said P. Devadoss, president, Tamil Nadu Narikuravar Tribes Welfare Association, recalling his childhood where he and others from the community were made to work as vendors and earn money for their hostel in Saidapet.

“During evenings, we were made to go sell beads and stamps and pay the entire sum to the hostel authorities. This has been the case with most,” he said.

Officials from the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department said that they have been taking efforts to place children from the Narikuravar community in the hostels and ensure they finish their education. “If that is the case, thenwhy are most of our children out in the streets selling beads and trinkets with their families,” questioned B.M. John Rajkumar, president, Tamil Nadu Narikuravar Samudaya Sangam.

“We need separate hostels run only by our community members. This way we can ensure they lead a healthy life and are as mainstreamed as the rest,” he said.

