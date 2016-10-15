The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Dean of the Royapettah Government Hospital to constitute a team of two doctors to conduct an autopsy on the body of a paan masala vendor, who allegedly suffered custodial harassment at the hands of Manali police.

Vacation Judge Justice B. Rajendran passed the direction on a plea moved by Tamil Nadu Pan Beeda and Zarda Traders Association, seeking a Magistrate enquiry on the alleged custodial harassment meted out to Srikanth alias Balaji. The judge also directed the RGH to submit the post-mortem examination report to the court on October 18.