EVMs being despatched to polling stations from the Madurai Collectorate on Friday.— Photo: S. James

With all arrangements in place, three Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu — Aravakurichi, Thanjavur, Thiruparankundram, and the Nellithope constituency in the Union Territory of Puducherry are set to go for polls on Saturday.

Ahead of the polling, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Lakhoni reiterated that any voter with an indelible ink mark on his left index finger, even if it was accidentally put by banks, would not be allowed to exercise his or her franchise.

A total of 12 companies of paramilitary personnel have been deployed in all the three constituencies.

While 39 candidates are in the fray in Aravakurichi, 14 and 28 candidates are contesting in the Thanjavur and Thiruparankundram constituencies respectively.

Of the total 245 polling stations in Aravakurichi, web streaming has been arranged in 96 stations and polling will be videographed in 149 stations. In Thanjavur, web streaming has been arranged in 276 stations, while one will be videographed.

Of these, 48 stations have been classified as vulnerable. In Thiruparankundram, which is going for bypoll, web streaming has been arranged in 254 of the 291 polling stations, while polling will be videographed in 37 stations.

An acid test

All eyes are on Nellithope, where Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy is all set to battle AIADMK’s Om Sakthi Sekar. The constituency has 31,366 voters.

(With inputs from C. Jaisankar in Tiruchi, L. Renganathan in Thanjavur and Rajesh B. Nair in Puducherry)