Ahead of the demolition on Wednesday, police officers were busy convincing residents of Rajarajan Nagar and Thangaraj Nagar to vacate their houses even up to 1.30 p.m.

The District Administration had made an announcement asking residents to vacate their homes by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, but only a few families on First Street of Rajarajan Nagar obliged, they said.

However, the demolition team was already at work. Workers began packing ammunition in the building’s columns by 8 a.m. Nearly 70 kg were used, including RDX and ammonium nitrate. Pillars had been drilled to accommodate the explosive on the basement, ground and fifth floors. It took three hours to complete the connectivity and checking.

P. Ponlingam, managing director of Maglink Infra Project Private Limited, which executed the project, said the mission was successful and thanked government agencies for their coordination. All safety measures were adhered to before triggering the explosion, he said.

Senior officials including Kancheepuram District Collector R. Gajalakshmi and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority member secretary, C. Vijayaraj Kumar supervised the progress of the work even as the locality was brought under a thick security blanket. Requisite ambulances and fire tenders were stationed for handling any emergencies.

Ms. Gajalakshmi said the mission was carried out with utmost sincerity and without causing much problems to the residents. She thanked the residents for their support. She said the State would take action against builders who violated norms.

The whole area

was brought under

a security blanket. Ambulances and fire tenders were in place