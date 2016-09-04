CHANCE FOR ALL: Councillors are also expected to raise questions pertaining to popular welfare schemes. —FILE PHOTO

Civic body also likely to take a decision on extending the session to the third day

All serving councillors of the Chennai Corporation will get a chance to speak about civic issues in their wards at the last council meeting to be held on September 8 and 9.

The civic body is likely to take a decision on extending the session to the third day, after requests from councillors.

During the previous council meeting, AIADMK councillor V. Sukumar Babu suggestied to conduct the council meeting for at least two days to permit all councillors to speak about civic issues and the impact of projects completed in the past five years.

Councillors are expected to also raise questions pertaining to popular welfare schemes such as AMMAA Markets and the impact ofsuch facilities on their wards. According to sources in the Greater Chennai Corporation, Opposition councillors have also started visiting Ripon Buildings to get clearance for raising questions on civic issues.

Opposition councillors have also planned to request the Mayor to permit all party councillors to speak during the last council meeting. “They are worried that they are likely to be permitted only during the fag end of the meeting. After every four AIADMK councillors speak, one opposition councillor should be permitted to talk about civic issues in their ward,” said DMK floor leader Subash Chandra Bose.

However, a few councillors said they were concerned about the announcement of local body elections ahead of the proposed council meeting.

“If the government announces elections this week, councillors may lose the opportunity to talk about civic issues in their wards,” said Deva Jawahar, DMK councillor.

As many as 105 councillors have raised queries about civic issues during the 59 council meetings over five years. During the previous council meeting, Mayor Saidai Duraisamy blamed the opposition councillors for failing to use the opportunity to ask questions.

Council meetings have been organised for 167 hours from November 2011 to August 2016, with 3,473 resolutions getting passed.