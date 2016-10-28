: Former Union Minister and expelled DMK leader M.K. Alagiri called on his father and party president M. Karunanidhi, who is indisposed due to a drug allergy, at his Gopalapuram residence on Thursday evening. DMK sources said Mr. Alagiri was with his father for an hour.

Mr. Algiri has not visited his father for quite sometime after he was expelled from the party in 2014 though he had called on his mother Dayalu Ammal, who is not doing well.

Recently, responding to a question on Alagiri, Mr. Karunanidhi had said the party should be happy with those who were with the organisation.

“If the party pines for those who are not in the organisation, it will affect its progress,” he had remarked.