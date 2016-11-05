: Former Union Minister and expelled DMK leader M.K. Alagiri met his father and DMK president M. Karunanidhi at his residence on Friday. This is the second time in a week that he is calling on the DMK chief after the latter became indisposed due to drug allergy. He earlier met him on October 27.

“After a long time, we could see him in a jovial mood. He spent almost 45 minutes with his father and later had conversation with all those who are at Gopalapuram. He came by 9.45 am and stayed till 12.30 pm,” party sources said. Mr. Alagiri was accompanied by his wife Gandhi.