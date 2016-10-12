: Former Union Minister M.K.Alagiri has lodged a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner, urging him to take action against miscreants who allegedly created a story on social media defaming him. Mr. Alagiri said a message shared on Facebook said: “The postponement of local body election has only postponed the defeat of DMK in the local body polls.”

He said the post, widely shared, appeared as if he was addressing reporters. It was also telecast by a private channel. Mr. Alagiri said he did not make any comment on the postponement of polls. “This libellous news was spread to damage my political career and personal life. My allegiance to my father is unquestionable. This story was made with a motive of defaming me and my father,” he said.