Telecommunications service provider, Bharti Airtel, will be deploying V-Fiber in the Chennai market to offer superfast broadband to its customers.

According to Airtel, V-Fiber is based on vectorisation technology, which is the top standard for fixed broadband across Europe.

“Customers can now get superfast data speeds (100 mbps) and enable HD video streaming, heavy file downloads and uploads in a multi-device environment (over Wi-Fi),” said Ajai Puri, Director–Operations, Bharti Airtel through a video conference from Delhi.

Airtel intends to take all its customers in Tamil Nadu to the V-Fiber platform, but refused to get into statistics. According to experts in the telecom circle, Airtel has a broadband customer base of 3.5 lakh in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Ajai also said that this technology would reduce carbon footprint. “This technology does not need any digging in streets, building or homes. It reduces carbon footprint by 20 per cent and also makes upgrade hassle free,” he added.

Airtel will be rolling out this service in 87 cities across India. In the next few days it will be made available in Bangalore, Delhi, NCR, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Existing Airtel broadband customers can upgrade to this service with their current plan at no extra monthly cost. For customers who are not happy with the service within one month, Airtel will refund the modem charges and the amount will be adjusted in the next bill cycle.

New customers will get unlimited three months trial offer. V-Fiber deployment is part of Project Leap – Airtel’s network transformation programme.

