The shuttles from the Airport Metro station to the terminals were inaugurated last week.— Photo: G. Krishnaswamy.

Air passengers have welcomed the shuttle services launched by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) from the Metro station at the airport to the domestic and international terminals.

Currently, four cars are operating between the station and the terminals at an interval of 15 minutes. Passengers can travel free of cost. Earlier, passengers had to walk a distance of approximately 700 m from the station to reach the airport. The new service is a huge relief especially to passengers who carry considerable amounts of luggage.

N. Srinivas of New Delhi, a frequent traveller, said “I was surprised to see fancy cars parked outside the Airport Metro station. The electric car is spacious and can accommodate five persons easily. Usually, I get off at the station and walk a distance to reach the airport. This service has proved useful to all people travelling on the Metro to the airport.”