Over 70 teams from Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore participated in the 14th edition of the Air India Tourism Quiz organised in connection with World Tourism Day celebrations on Saturday, a press release said.

A team from Mumbai, comprising Avinash Mudaliar and Rahul Kottlagi from Saragema (HMV) walked away with the first place and a trip to Paris for two nights and three days.

The second place, a trip to Vienna was won by Prashant Karnal and Vaishnav Mani of Flextronics, while the third place and a trip to Singapore was secured by a team from the Indian Oil Corporation in Delhi comprising Deepak Taneja and Suresh.

All the flight tickets were sponsored by Air India and the stays organised by Asia Pacific Tours.

Priamvada Vishwanathan, chief transportation planning manager, Southern Railway has been the quiz master for this quiz for the past decade. The quiz is aimed at promoting tourism.