A team of experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, arrived in Chennai on Wednesday to provide consultations on further treatment for Chief Minister Jayalalithaa who has been admitted in the Apollo Hospitals here.

The team, comprising G.C. Khilnani, Professor, Pulmonary Medicine; Anjan Trikha, Professor, Anaesthesiology; and Nitish Naik, cardiologist who was also former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s personal physician, will be available for consultations over the next few days, according to sources in Delhi.

It is expected that the doctors will assess the treatment being offered and also make recommendations to change it, if necessary, in consultation with the team of experts currently treating the Chief Minister.

It is also learnt that the London-based intensivist Dr. Richard Beale who was in Chennai last week at Apollo to assist with the treatment, may be back soon.

On Wednesday, there was no bulletin from the Apollo Hospitals on the status of Ms. Jayalalithaa. She had been admitted to the hospital on September 22, with complaints of fever and dehydration.