: A day after two fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were injured after they were allegedly shot at by the Sri Lankan Navy, AIADMK MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and urged him to summon the Sri Lankan High Commissioner in India and protest against the incident in strongest terms.

“It is ironical that this incident has occurred just days after the talks between the fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka, meant to find ways and means to enable the fishermen of both the sides to fish in a harmonious and peace manner, were held,” the memorandum, which was released by the party to the media houses, stated.

Referring to the recent high-level ministerial meeting between the Indian and Sri Lankan sides, where it was agreed to resolve the issue through talks and Wednesday’s shooting incident, the party MPs further urged, “Clearly, the response from the Indian side to the incident has to be immediate and effective.”

Contending that the incident has shocked the fishermen community in Tamil Nadu, the memorandum stated, “We expect the government of India to act immediately and strongly in response.”

The party leaders also cited the joint press release issued after the ministerial-level talks between India and Sri Lanka that stated: “Both governments agreed to the request by the fishermen associations that there should be no violence and no loss of life in the handling of fishermen by the navies and the coast guards of the two countries.”