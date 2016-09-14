Chief Minister steals a march over others by announcing issue of applications

After nearly sweeping the Lok Sabha elections and winning the Assembly elections with ease, AIADMK general secretary and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is battle-ready for the local body polls.

Ahead of all other parties, including arch-rival DMK which is still in the process of discussing the local body elections, she has announced that party men aspiring to contest in the polls could apply from Friday.

The DMK has called for a meeting of its district secretaries on September 18 to discuss the preparations for the local body polls.

The dates for the polls are yet to be announced. But Ms. Jayalalithaa, trying to steal a march over others, announced on Tuesday that the applications would be available from September 16 and the aspirants could pay the fee and collect them. The filled-in forms could be returned by the night of September 22.

Office-bearers designated

She designated office-bearers of the party to oversee the process in every party district. In Theni, Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam and district secretary Thanga Tamilselvan have been authorised by her.

In each of the 50 party districts, she has chosen two of the leaders to be in-charge of the process.

It is mostly a mix of a veteran and a district secretary or an emerging leader to ensure continuity in the ranks, party sources said.

For instance, S.P. Velumani, Municipal Administration and Rural Administration Minister, and Solai Ra. Kannan, party student wing joint secretary, have been chosen for Coimbatore rural.

Similarly, Minister for Public Works Edapadi K. Palaniswami and MGR youth wing joint secretary N. Prabakar are in-charge of Salem rural.

Party sources said there would be intense competition among the party men to contest in the local body polls as the ruling party had been on a winning streak since 2014.

Many young faces in the party and those who joined from other parties expect to get a chance to contest as the chances of victory prospects were bright, a district secretary said.

On Wednesday, 22,000 cadre from other party will be joining the AIADMK in the presence of Ms. Jayalalithaa.

A couple of months ago, over 30,000 cadre left various parties had joined the ruling party.

Most were from the DMDK and the TMC as the cadre in these two parties were frustrated with their leadership, AIADMK sources said.

For the partymen desiring to contest as councillors in the Chennai Corporation, the application forms will be available at the party headquarters in Royapettah. In other places, the forms would be available at the district headquarters.