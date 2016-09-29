For the second consecutive day, AIADMK cadre expressed their disappointment over the final candidate list for the Chennai Corporation Council elections. A group of cadre even staged a suicide bid.

Three persons associated with Burmah Kannan, secretary of Divison 158 of the AIADMK, climbed a cell phone tower at Nandambakkam in protest against the denial of ticket to Mr. Kannan’s wife Avvai Naachiyar. A police officer said the trio scaled the tower even as another group of Mr. Kannan’s supporters squatted on Mount-Poonamallee Road protesting against the ticket given to Kavita Rajasekar, wife of the sitting councillor Rajasekar.

The protest lasted for over an hour, he added.

Similarly, AIADMK cadre organised a protest in front of the Kamaraj statue in Virugambakkam.

A police officer said a group of women cadre led by sitting Ward 128 Councillor C. Jayanthi, tried to organise a protest on Arcot Road against the nomination of M. Kalpana in Ward 129.