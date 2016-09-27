POLL CALL:Votes polled in the recent Assembly elections were also analysed before re-nomination of the councillors.— File Photo

Criticism by residents of many wards has dented the chances of the sitting councillors

Around 80 per cent of the sitting councillors of the AIADMK have not been re-nominated for the Chennai Corporation Council elections.

Of the 165 sitting councillors of the AIADMK in Chennai Corporation, just 36 names have been included on the list of candidates released by the party on Monday. Only nine woman councillors have been re-nominated by the AIADMK.

Former Villivakkam MLA J.C.D. Prabhakar, who had been participating in corporation council meetings as MLA during the past few years, has been nominated to contest for the post of councillor from Ward 80 in Ambattur zone.

At least six relatives of the sitting councillors of AIADMK have been nominated by party general secretary and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Sitting councillors of the AIADMK in zones such as Manali and Ambattur have not been re-nominated by the party high command.

Most of the AIADMK councillors have not been re-nominated owing to the widespread criticism relating to civic issues by residents of many of the wards. Votes polled in the recent Assembly elections were also analysed before re-nomination of the councillors.

Some of the re-nominated councillors include ward 1 councillor A.Ezhilarasi, ward 38 councillor S.Santhanam and V.N.P.Venkatraman who resigned as councillor of ward 166 ahead of his election as Member of Legislative Assembly. AIADMK has also nominated former Member of Parliament Balaganga and ex-MLAs K. Kuppan and K.P. Kandan for the councillor elections.

The list of councillors to be nominated by the DMK is likely to be released on Thursday. Most of the DMK councillors are expected to be re-nominated for the elections. The party has 22 sitting councillors in the 200-member Corporation Council.

Eight seats vacant

DMK councillors in wards of constituencies such as Kolathur are likely to play a key role in the next council. Eight seats of the Corporation Council are vacant.

The Chennai Corporation Council elections will be held on October 19 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. As many as 58.5 lakh electors in the 200 wards of the 426 sq km of the city are expected to vote in 5,531 polling booths located at 1,330 neighbourhoods. The State Election Commission notified the local body elections schedule on Sunday.

