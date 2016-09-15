Groundswell of support:AIADMK general secretary Jayalalithaa handing over the party’s membership card to R. Sarubala Thondaiman, former Mayor of Tiruchi, at a function held at Royapettah in Chennai on Wednesday. (Right) A section of the crowd. —Photos: B. Jothi Ramalingam

In a grand show of strength, admits close to 92,000 people from other parties into its fold

: Ahead of the local body polls, the AIADMK got a tremendous boost to its morale with 91,308 people, mostly from other parties, joining the ruling party in the presence of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Wednesday.

Accepting them into the party fold, Ms. Jayalalithaa said, “Everyone who is in public life has a future and no party is equal to the AIADMK when it comes to rewarding the true cadre in public service at an opportune time.”

AIADMK enjoyed the whole-hearted support of the Tamils, she said, assuring that the party would certainly be a political training ground for the newcomers in all aspects.

Cadre and leaders from other parties kept joining the AIADMK after witnessing and enjoying the benefits of the welfare schemes introduced by her government, Ms. Jayalalithaa said.

The welfare schemes had come in for praise and appreciation not just from within the country but also abroad, she remarked. Recently, a north Indian State had replicated the Amma canteen model. Delegates from foreign countries had also visited the canteens to study and introduce the model in their countries.

“This is only an example,” she said, promising to introduce many more such welfare schemes for the benefit of the people. Inviting the new members into the party’s fold, she asked them to work for a massive victory in the forthcoming local body polls.

10,000 women

Of those who joined today, about 10,000 were women. Leaders from parties like the DMK, Congress, the DMDK, the MDMK, the TMC and Left parties joined the ruling party as primary members.

Former MLA V.P. Kalairajan had managed to get 18,125 into the party fold. Industries Minister M.C. Sampath roped in 9,000 in Cuddalore district and Food Minister R. Kamaraj about 7,500 in Thanjavur district.

Former Congress MLA C. Gnanasekaran joined the party with 7,000 of his supporters. Another former Congress MLA Thottiyam Rajasekaran also joined with his supporters.

In a separate press release, Ms. Jayalalithaa asked the party cadre to take to each doorstep the achievements and welfare schemes of her government.

The world should realise that Tamil Nadu was no place for a family rule or dynastic politics or any other anti-democratic activities, she said, urging the cadre to defeat the “evil forces” once again in the local body polls.