This festival season, those keeping a close eye on their budgets have reason to cheer. With prices dropping, city residents find that they can accommodate more vegetables in their meal.

Most vegetables are priced within Rs.20 per kg at the Koyambedu wholesale market. These are perhaps the lowest prices residents have had to pay for vegetables in October in the past five years, note traders.

Good monsoon in the neighbouring States that supply vegetables to the city has led to more truckloads arriving at the market.

An additional 50 truckloads of vegetables are arriving from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and other parts of Tamil Nadu daily.

Imcease in arrivals

The prices have remained stable for a month because of an increase in arrivals, point out wholesale traders.

Only vegetables such as carrots, beans and drumsticks are expensive and priced between Rs.35-40 per kg.

Green peas cost about Rs.100 per kg in the wholesale market. S. Chandran, president of Koyambedu Licensed Vegetables Merchants Association, said there has not been much change in the cost of vegetables since August.

Vegetables such as brinjals, cabbage, ladies fingers and beetroot cost Rs.10 per kg in wholesale market.

Business affected

“But business is often affected due to traffic congestion caused by encroachments in the market area. There are serious hygiene issues as garbage and vegetable wastes are left to rot in the market itself,” he said.

The market gets nearly 50 per cent of the produce — mainly cabbage, beans and carrots — from Karnataka, and about 30 per cent of vegetables such as green chillies, ginger and curry leaves from Andhra Pradesh.

P. Sukumar, joint secretary, Koyambedu Flowers, Fruits and Vegetable Merchants Welfare Association, said “Many vegetables cost nearly 25 per cent less than last October. But, we expect the prices to go up gradually from mid-November as harvesting is wrapping up. It may again start dipping from Pongal.” However, prices may be slightly higher in retail market as traders incorporate factors such as wastage, transportation and labour cost, he added.