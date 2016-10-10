The Chennai Corporation has started the repair of roads affected during last year’s floods in congested areas, especially in the low-income neighbourhoods.

Many of the bus route roads were dug up for repairs by Tangedco and Metrowater after the floods.

Chennai Corporation officials say they were unable to take up re-laying work as these agencies had taken months to complete work and had only finished it a few weeks ago.

Now, the Corporation has started work on 30 such bus route roads, including Usman Road Service Road, G.N. Chetty Road, Cemetery Road, Chinna Mathur Road, Konnur High Road and Millers Road.

Residents living close to these stretches say that they had been requesting civic officials to re-lay these roads for many years now.

“The roads were identified for re-laying in October 2014 and work has begun after a long wait,” said an official.

“At least Rs. 20 crore will be spent on relaying the 30 bus route roads, many of which were severely damaged during the floods,” officials said.

Of the interior roads that need re-laying, at least 1,000 damaged roads are likely to receive a makeover.

A link to the slums

Many such roads link the congested slum areas in various parts of the city with the main hubs, officials added.

The civic body has had to shelve many proposed road works in slum areas after contractors were unable to move machinery on the stretches as they were very narrow with many encroachments. “Getting these encroachments removes still remains a challenge,” a senior official of the corporation said.

