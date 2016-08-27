Seeking change:Residents want the waterbody, which is contaminated, to be restored. —Photo: G. Krishnaswamy

The rejuvenation of Adambakkam lake that was scheduled to commence in May 2014 is yet to begin.

Welcoming the State's decision to allocate Rs. 23 crores for restoration of lakes, the office bearers of Federation of Adambakkam Welfare Associations are expecting the government to sanction funds for the rejuvenation.

Adviser to the Federation, S. Ramakrishnan said that people living in Adambakkam, Thillai Ganga Nagar and Nanganallur would benefit if the lake is rejuvenated.

“Earlier, while sinking borewells, we used to find groundwater at less than 10 feet. Now, we are not certain we would find water even at 200 feet ,” he said.

“Only the rejuvenation of the lake will help recharge the water table in Adambakkam and Nanganallur,” he notes. The lake that had 100 hectares of Ayacut area has now been reduced into a small tank. Though it had two sluices and one weir, it all disappeared in the past one decade.

Activists have been urging the Public Works Department, Greater Chennai Corporation and Revenue Department officials to save the remaining portion of the precious water body.

President of Federation of Adambakkam Welfare Associations, J.S. Augustine David said that for the past 10 years, they have been writing to various arms of the State government to save this water body with little success.

Eviction of encroachers

Water Resources Department officials said that the Kancheepuram district administration has to decide on the eviction of encroachers, without which the strengthening of bunds would not be possible.

Moreover, the estimates prepared by them for Rs. 1.42 crore was yet to be sanctioned.

Alandur MLA T.M. Anbarasan said once he gets Local Area Development funds allocation for the year 2016-17, he would apportion a maximum amount for Adambakkam Lake rejuvenation, which is one of the election promises of his party the DMK.