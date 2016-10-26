Yesteryear south Indian actor Rambha alias Vijayalakshmi who married a Canada-based Sri Lankan origin businessman in 2010 has approached a family court here, seeking restitution of conjugal rights.

Claiming that her husband P. Indrakumar, a resident of Canada wilfully deserted her without any reason, Ms. Rambha who is now a mother of two girl children, has moved the court contending that all her efforts to live with her husband have failed.

After an engagement ceremony that took place in Toronto, Ms. Rambha married Mr. Indrakumar on October 27, 2010 in Chennai.