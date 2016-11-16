The police said investigation into the death of television actor Sabarna Anand had revealed that it was a clear case of suicide. The actor was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her apartment in Maduravoyal here on Friday.

Neighbours called the police after a foul smell emanated from her residence. The police found the body with the wrists slashed in her bedroom. A post-mortem was conducted. Special teams analysed various leads, her diary notes and the call records of her mobile phone. The police also interrogated her friends in the industry.

The police said, “It was a clear case of suicide. Investigations revealed that she had cut her wrist, leading to profuse bleeding. She called JustDial to get the ambulance service near her residence. Later, she cut the call. When the ambulance service called her back, there was no response from her. Presumably, she might have fainted due to the severe blood loss.”