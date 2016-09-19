Volunteers assembled on the Marina on Sunday to take out ‘March for Justice’, seeking the introduction of the Animal Welfare Bill in Parliament to prevent exploitation of animals. The march, organised by India Unites for Animals, saw volunteers carrying placards and raising slogans against harming or exploiting animals and exhorting people to prevent harm to the animals.

Koushik, who participated in the march, said that the key demand was for the Animal Welfare Bill to be passed, replacing the outdated Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.