: A week after the official candidates of the AIADMK for the Thanjavur, Aravakurichi and Thiruparankundram Assembly constituencies filed their nomination papers along with Form B with their party supremo Jayalalithaa’s left thumb impression affixed on it, activist ‘Traffic’ K.R. Ramaswamy has approached the Madras High Court assailing the validity of the document.

The Representation of the People Act mandates that a candidate contesting in an election representing a political party must submit Form B wherein the party’s leader authorises them to contest on the party symbol.

On October 28, when AIADMK candidates for the three constituencies submitted the Form B to the respective Returning Officers, it came to light that Ms. Jayalalithaa’s left thumb impression had been affixed on the forms instead of her signature.

The thumb impression was attested by Dr. P. Balaji, Professor of Minimal Access Surgery, Madras Medical College, and Dr. Babu K. Abraham of the Apollo Hospitals.

Mr. Balaji has certified that “since the signatory (Ms. Jayalalithaa) has undergone tracheostomy recently and has an inflamed right hand, she is temporarily unable to affix her signature. Hence, she has affixed her left thumb impression on her own in my presence.”

‘A gross violation’

Challenging the validity of the act, Mr. Ramasawamy has alleged that affixing thumb impression instead of signature in the nomination papers is a gross violation of election procedure.

“The thumb impression is mainly taken only in cases wherein the candidate or the signatory is bereft of basic education and is an illiterate. For sick and disabled persons, Rule 37 (4) (safeguards against personation) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 applies squarely,” Mr. Ramaswamy contended.

He further argued that in any case, if affixing thumb impression is permitted on health grounds, it is imperative that it is obtained only in the presence of the Chief Election Commissioner or his immediate subordinates. Claiming that he had sent a representation in this regard on October 29 to the Election Commission, the petitioner wanted the court to direct the Commission to consider his representation.

The Public Interest Litigation, which has been filed and numbered with the High Court registry, is likely to be taken up for hearing on Monday.

‘Even if it were to

be allowed on health grounds, presence

of an election

official necessary’