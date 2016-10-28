With the monsoon round the corner, a group of concerned citizens and organisations on Thursday released a document covering key aspects of flood management, reiterating the need for mapping 3,600 waterbodies in Chennai and its suburbs.

Releasing a draft of the document, MIDS Professor S. Janakarajan stressed the need for studying the urban and peri-urban water dynamics, interconnected hydrological conditions in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

A study was conducted with support from various organisations, covering various aspects of flooding in the metropolitan area.

Pointing to the 80 per cent urbanisation in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, the study concluded there was a pressing need for protecting waterbodies and catchment areas from encroachments. The government agencies are yet to draw a comprehensive hydro-geographic and elevation mapping, covering upstream districts.

Speakers at the event highlighted short-term and long-term action plans for restoring waterbodies and the legal mechanisms for protecting and maintaining them. They requested the government to form civil society groups or committees as empowered watchdogs to protect waterbodies. The purpose of the document was to bring to the attention of key policy makers the major issues and concerns arising out of the 2015 floods and to put forward a much-needed action plan to be carried out in the long-term, Dr. Janakarajan said.

The recommendations of the study include the government undertaking a comprehensive survey of all waterbodies in and around the city; collecting information on the conditions of tanks and control structures, level of encroachments, level of desiltation, conditions and supply of surplus channels.

Also, mapping the ecological hotspots in the region and making them available to the public; mapping the population density and economic activity in the region; declaring Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts as ecologically sensitive and demarcating it as one mega watershed; protecting it from encroachments; linking Pulicat and Muttukkadu through Buckingham Canal and making it a waterway without sewage mixing with it.