The government has notified the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016 to streamline recruitment of government servants in various departments.

The notification of the Act in an extraordinary issue of the government gazette last month follows the passing of the Bill in the Assembly recently. An official said, “Earlier, the service conditions were governed by laid down rules and now considering various aspects, it was decided to come up with an Act . After it was passed in the Assembly, the Act has been notified.” Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam, while stating the objects and reasons of the Bill in the last Assembly session, said that recruitment and conditions of service of persons appointed to public services were being regulated by the rules under the proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution and the government has decided to make provisions regulating the recruitment and conditions of their service.

The Minister had said that to start with the regulation, it was decided to bring out legislation covering the provisions of Part I and Part II of the Tamil Nadu State and Subordinate Services Rules.