Says the steps taken by the authorities against building violations move at a snail’s pace

The Madras High Court has directed the Chennai Corporation to take action against encroachments and unauthorised construction with “an iron hand.”

A Division Bench of Justices Huluvadi G. Ramesh and S. Vaidyanathan, while declining to interfere with a demolition notice issued by the Corporation officials, said, “In Chennai, there are a lot of violations with regard to construction and land encroachments, which have got to be curbed with an iron hand. There is no reason as to why authorities are ineffective in taking steps and even if steps are taken, it moves at a snail’s pace.”

Noting that it is the duty of the building owner who receives notice to furnish all the details such as registered deed, width of the road, and actual constructed area, the Bench said, “If they are not given, then it has to be presumed that there are violations and it is open to the authorities to act as per law.”

Rejecting the contention of the petitioner that the actual owner has not received the notices, the judges said, “Whoever is the owner of the property, there should be a plan to construct the building. The building plan is given only based on the size of the land and not the owner of the land. Owners may change, but there should be sanction plan for construction of the building.”

The Bench then observed that if the building owner fails to remove/demolish the unauthorised construction, authorities are entitled to demolish and recover the cost from the real owners.

