A woman on a mission to clean Ambattur Lake

The condition of Ambattur Lake has long been a source of concern to residents, Now one woman, armed with a sickle, is on a mission to save the lake by clearing weeds spread along the bund.

It all started when Narmada Nandakumar, a teacher by profession, suffered a severe water crisis in her hometown of Rajapalayam years ago. “I realised the need to conserve water and protect waterbodies then. I submitted many petitions to the district administration, but to no avail,” she recalls.

“I knew I would not be able to do this by myself, but thought this would help create awareness among people and draw the attention of the authorities concerned,” says Ms. Narmada, who also contested the Assembly elections in Ambattur constituency as an independent candidate in 2016.

“I decided to contest elections to help people in my own way instead of merely submitting petitions. I cycled around Ambattur canvassing for votes then,” she says. Pointing out that much more needs to be done to preserve water bodies, she says that instead of demonstrations and hunger strikes, field work is more important to raise awareness among residents.

“I wanted to take the first step towards community participation in desilting the waterbodies in the neighbourhood. Ambattur lake is yet to be properly cleaned with the northeast monsoon closing in,” she says.

Though Narmada finds it challenging to step into the slush and clean the weeds all by herself, she plans to continue her mission.

“People are noticing my work. But I am yet to get support for this laborious task,” she says.

