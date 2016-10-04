PMK founder S. Ramadoss criticised the Central government’s submission in the Supreme Court on Monday that it would not comply with its direction to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

In a statement here, he pointed out that Parliamentary consent was not necessary to create the CMB. “The Bhakra-Beas Board that manages electricity and water management in those rivers didn’t need parliamentary consent or Constitutional amendment. Then why must there be such a consent in this regard,” he asked. “If the Central government had faith in federalism or cared about the well-being of Tamil people, it must create the CMB as per the orders of the Supreme Court,” he added.

CPM State secretary G. Ramakrishnan condemned the Central government for imperilling the federal structure of India. “The reason given by the Central government for not forming the board is not acceptable. The Supreme Court has reiterated the Cauvery Tribunal’s verdict,” he said.

Prof M.H. Jawahirullah, president, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, said that the Central government has not been neutral in the issue and had acted in a way that favoured the government of Karnataka. “The Central government is worried about the Assembly elections that are scheduled in 2017 in Karnataka and is taking decisions so as to favour the BJP,” he alleged.

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan urged the State governments of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to ease the flow of goods traffic ocross the border. “It is the duty of both the States to come to an understanding. Both are not separate States. Therefore, there should be normalcy between the two States,” he said.

Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T. Velmurugan charged that the central government was betraying Tamil Nadu by not forming the Cauvery Management Board.