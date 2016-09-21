bumpy ride:Motorists have a tough time driving on Mugalivakkam Main Road which is full of potholes. Rain only makes the situation worse.— Photo: G Krishnaswamy

The residents of Vembadi Vinayagar Koil Street and Perumal Koil Street in Mugalivakkam have accused the Highways Department of failing to asphalt the vital road stretch.

The stretch near V.V. Koil Street is riddled with potholes and craters, causing much inconvenience to schoolchildren and elderly citizens.

Residents claim bias

“It is unfortunate that we have been discriminated against by the authorities. Three years ago, the road was tarred up to theMugalivakkam terminus only. Beyond that, the Madhanandhapuram link stretch of road is a nightmare for motorists as it is dotted with potholes,” said K.S. Kannan, a social activist from Mugalivakkam.

The residents stated that even the many lanes branching out from the main road have been tarred but not the main thoroughfare.

Motorists’ nightmare

“All they have done is filling up a small stretch with a layer of gravel without any roller. It is now more dangerous to commute on the road,” Tariq Ahmad, a resident pointed out.

The Corporation councillor M. Govindaraj also accused the Highways Department of not completing the road laying work. “Whenever I call them they offer various reasons including transfer of officials concerned,” he alleged.

Highways sources said the Chennai Metrowater is now carrying out an integrated drain network and once they complete their work the road will be blacktopped.