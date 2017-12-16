A stubborn problem

If they were to rate their civic issues assessing them against the parameters of severity and frequency, residents of Udhayam Nagar Extension, off Bharani Street in Velachery, would place sewage stagnation above everything else.

This problem crops up from time to time. For the last four weeks, these residents have been facing one of the most stubborn cases of sewage stagnation. Showers in November seemed to have exacerbated the problem.

Over the last seven years, many apartment complexes have come up in the region, and the capacity of the pumping station at Baby Nagar has been stretched to its limits. Quite often, it is unable to take the load, leading to sewage overflows.

In this situation, the topography of Udhayam Nagar Extension conspires against it. Low-lying, it bears the brunt of the problem.

Having a new sewage pumping station alone can provide a solution to this problem.

Shanthi Prem, a member of Udhayam Nagar Extension Welfare Association, says, “We have made many representations to the authorities concerned, but no measures have been taken to resolve the issue. Every monsoon, this problem assumes great proportions.”

During monsoon, overflowing sewage mixes with stagnant rainwater, giving this problem a sharp edge.

Another resident V.S. Premji points out that desilting of stormwater drains has not been done and this had resulted in rainwater stagnation.

“The drains constructed along the MRTS stations in Perungudi and Taramani are at a higher level than the road, and due to this, rainwater does not flow into them. Unauthorised discharge of sewage from structures along Bharani Street is also another cause for the sewage overflow," he says.