Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar’s daughter Rayane Radikaa tied the knot with cricketer Abhimanyu Mithun in the city on Sunday. The couple had got engaged in September last year.

The 26-year-old cricketer plays for the Karnataka State team and Rayane is a part of production house Radaan Media Works, helmed by Radikaa Sarathkumar.

Several celebrities from the film world, including actors Prabhu, Surya, Vijay, Dhanush, Simbhu, Sivakarthikeyan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sneha, Suhasini Mani Rathnam; directors Mani Ratnam, Shankar and music director Anirudh Ravichander attended the pre-wedding events across the weekend and the ceremony on Sunday morning.

Telugu stars Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh were also among those who attended the star-studded wedding.