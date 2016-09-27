Just a few days after the launch of Metro Rail’s second stretch connecting the airport, commuters seem to be pleased taking the ride as it saves them a great deal of time.

A distance of about 15 km, from Koyambedu to the airport can now be covered in just about half an hour, instead of getting caught in the ‘frustratingly slow’ peak hour traffic.

Devendra Nathan, one of the commuters, said he took the train at CMBT Metro Rail Station and got off at the airport station in less than 30 minutes.

“The only reason I rode the train was to save time. Also, it was not overcrowded and it was a fun ride,” he added.

Vishnuvardhan S. arrived from Visakhapatnam, and headed straight from the domestic terminal to the Metro Rail station and took a train to Koyambedu where his relatives stay. “They advised me to take the Metro on arrival. It was an easy and comfortable ride; I didn’t mind paying Rs. 50 since it saves a lot of time,” he added.

The only complaint by commuters, so far, has been the need to change trains at Alandur. Kamalavalli Anandan, who was heading to Kolkata, said the authorities must try and create a direct service for the benefit of the passanegers. “Changing trains carrying the baggage was quite tiring; if they can run a direct service to airport, then we can travel effortlessly,” she added.

Passenger numbers up

The number of people taking the Metro has gone up in the last few days.

According to sources, the average number of people who travelled in the Metro during the weekend was 11,000 as against the usual 9,000.

“We have extended the time at night by 10 minutes for a start; eventually, we may increase it further depending on the need,” an official said.