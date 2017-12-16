A silent letter for help

A majority of schools in Mylapore now share a striking feature — a complaint box. What is singular about these boxes is that they have been placed by the Mylapore police to encourage girl students to report acts of sexual harassment.

This initiative is the brainchild of V. Balakrishnan, former Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mylapore.

“During an interaction with girl students of a school in Mylapore, I sensed that they had many grievances, caused by factors inside and outside the school. They wanted a platform to represent their grievances,” recalls V. Balakrishnan, who is now Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Villupuram Range.

So, in December 2016, the complaint box initiative took shape. It was executed in association with Chennai Volunteers, an online platform that enables volunteers to connect with voluntary organisations.

The complaint boxes were placed strategically on the campuses of 25 schools in Mylapore. Special care was taken to ensure they were placed a safe distance from CCTV cameras with the objective of safeguarding the identity of anyone who may be making a complaint.

Rinku Mecheri, founder of Chennai Volunteers, says when the Mylapore police approached the team, they took up the initiative as a community service project and sponsored the boxes.

“This initiative was taken, keeping in view the fact that girl students are always hesitant to come to a police station to report such incidents. We put this up across 25 schools in Mylapore where girls study. They could drop their complaint letters; the local police will check the boxes regularly, she says.

“Initially, we received four to five complaints every week, including a few about the way they were treated in school by some teachers.

“In one of the complaints, there was a tip-off about a few teenage eve-teasers. They were nabbed after a few days of surveillance at a nearby bus stop,” says the officer, who is currently on a sabbatical to pursue a masters programme in London.

He says this concept was first introduced in Tiruppur in 2005. He believes this method of addressing grievances will bridge the gap between the police and the public.

“This is a conventional method and contrasts sharply with many of the new methods where technology is used. The confidentiality factor is attached to this method.

“Fearing reprisal, many girls don’t want to pass on information about eve-teasing and other acts of sexual harassment. Sometimes, they receive flack from family members for reporting such crime. The confidentiality of this method will encourage girls to use it,” he adds.

No takers

According to the police officials associated with this initiative, the boxes are often empty.

P. Saravanan, Mylapore DCP, says, “Every day, women police inspectors visit at least two schools to check the box. But we have not received many complaints from these boxes.”

Kamaladevi, Inspector of Police, Mylapore, says the team, including beat police officers, has been regularly visiting schools to raise awareness about the initiative.

“We have told the students specifically that they can drop their complaints without revealing their name and class. Even the police officers will not enquire about the complainant. In addition to reporting eve-teasing or physical harm, students can also report any problem at home that is agonising them and affecting their studies,” she says.

An exercise to create awareness about forms of sexual harassment is under way.

“We teach the students how to face an eve teasers. We have also introduced them to childline helpline (1091). All they have to do is intimate the problem and the school; no other details will be required or demanded from them,” says Kamaladevi.