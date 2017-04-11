A planned drama, says Dhinakaran

more-in

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (Amma) deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday alleged that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Election Commission and the Income Tax Department had ganged up against his party and ensured the cancellation of the byelection to the R.K. Nagar Assembly constituency.

After holding discussion with his party colleagues including Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and other Ministers, Mr. Dhinakaran termed the decision of the Election Commission as a “planned drama.” This could be evident from statements of the BJP’s State president Tamilisai Soundararajan and the indications that the BJP would have to forfeit deposit in the event of the election. He complained that one could gauge the work of the Centre behind the Commission’s move.

Denying the contention that the AIADMK (Amma) had distributed money to voters during the election campaign, Mr. Dhinakaran said he had been saying for the last two weeks that alibi was sought to be created for the byelection to be deferred. He argued that the searches carried out by the I-T department on locations concerning Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar had nothing to do with the R.K. Nagar byelection. He questioned the genuineness of the document that was published in the media with regard to purported arrangements of his party for the distribution of money.