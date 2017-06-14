A milestone in cochlear implants

more-in

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday honoured the 200th child at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to receive a cochlear implant under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS).

Cochlear implants are electronic medical devices that provide stimulation to the auditory nerve, and are used to treat profound hearing loss.

A total of 2,856 children have benefited from the implants under the CMCHIS — the procedure cost ₹8-₹10 lakh at private hospitals.

₹220 crore spent

To date, an amount of ₹220 crore has been spent for these implants under the scheme.

A total of 1.57 crore CMCHIS cards have been issued across Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister also inspected and reviewed the Amma Master Health Check-up programme, which began last year, and said that step-by-step, the programme would be expanded to other hospitals as well.