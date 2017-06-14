Chennai

A milestone in cochlear implants

more-in

CM honours 200th child to get them under insurance scheme

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday honoured the 200th child at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to receive a cochlear implant under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS).

Cochlear implants are electronic medical devices that provide stimulation to the auditory nerve, and are used to treat profound hearing loss.

A total of 2,856 children have benefited from the implants under the CMCHIS — the procedure cost ₹8-₹10 lakh at private hospitals.

₹220 crore spent

To date, an amount of ₹220 crore has been spent for these implants under the scheme.

A total of 1.57 crore CMCHIS cards have been issued across Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister also inspected and reviewed the Amma Master Health Check-up programme, which began last year, and said that step-by-step, the programme would be expanded to other hospitals as well.

Post a Comment
More In Chennai
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2017 1:19:45 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/a-milestone-in-cochlear-implants/article19033768.ece

© The Hindu