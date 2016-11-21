The audience was moved to tears when the parents of the three college girls who were mowed down by a rashly driven Metrowater lorry on October 14 talked about their children and the need to follow traffic rules. The three — L. Chitra (20), C. Asha Shruthi (20), both third-year B. Com students, and M. Gayathiri (19), a second-year B. Com student — were killed when they were proceeding to their college in Guindy.

The parents of the three victims were the key speakers at a commemoration meeting organised by Thozhan on the eve of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims (WDR), which was held at Elliots Beach in Besant Nagar on Sunday. The third Sunday of November has been adopted as WDR by the United Nations. The meeting, organised with the theme ‘No More’, saw participants paying floral tributes to more than 30 road accident victims.

M. Radhakrishnan, founder of Thozhan, said an awareness programme about the steps to be taken during the golden hour for road accident victims and an insurance session demystifying various questions were held for the participants. The meeting also turned into a platform for the organisers to talk about the Good Samaritan Bill.