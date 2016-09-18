viable alternative:House-lifting is increasingly being seen by residents as an economical and convenient way to escape floods. —Photo: V. Ganesan

A.N. Raman is almost a forerunner in the city when it comes to making his home flood-resilient.

Built on a low lying area on the flood plain adjacent to the Pallikaranai marshland almost a decade ago, his house in Baby Nagar in Velachery was vulnerable to flooding even during any consistent spell of rain.

To add to his woes, the Corporation raised the road level ‘sinking’ his house and making it much more vulnerable and flood-prone.

He was asked to demolish the two-storeyed house. Looking for an alternative, he came to know about a family-run company in Haryana that specialised in ‘lifting’ houses with jacks.

However, his relatives, neighbours,structural and civil engineers cautioned him against employing this untested technology.

No regrets

Mr. Raman went with his instincts, and spent Rs. 11 lakh to lift the house by more than three feet. This was six years ago. Looking back, he has no regrets.

He told this correspondent that his was one of the very few houses to escape from the last year’s deluge which inundated several areas in the city, including Velachery, for more than five days. Though there are options like rainwater harvesting that could help during the floods, the house-lifting technology not only prevents water entering the house but also prolongs the life of the house. And after the December floods, several house owners have opted for this technology in south Chennai.

K. Anandan, a contractor engaged in the building lifting service, says that compared to the cost of demolishing the old house and constructing a new one, the lifting is much cheaper.

“At Rs. 225 per sq.ft for a minimum of three feet height, owners save quite a bit,” he said. The house-lifting technology involves a few structural and design changes, he said.

House owners in various parts of the city like Madipakkam, Ullagaram-Puzhithivakkam, Velachery, Vadapalani, Ashok Nagar, Alwarthirunagar, Valasaravakkam, Porur, and Virugambakkam, have shown keen interest, he said.