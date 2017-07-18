A deep-sea experience off Chennai

more-in

The city does have its quota of weekend getaways located in all directions — north, west and south. The forbidding sea on the east has been a barrier so far.

A few adventure seekers, however, have been heading out into the sea on fishing expeditions of the literal kind. Targeting this small, but growing market, operators have imported speed boats and custom-made boats for deep sea fishing that boast of state-of-the-art equipment from Japan, the U.S. and Australia.

Packages are offered that typically include exposure to various types of fishing methods such as popping, jigging, trolling and casting. The package cost includes charges for port passes and club guest charges along with fishing gear and life jackets.

J.Santhosh, a tour organiser, said, “Many go abroad for this sport. Now we are glad to offer deep-sea fishing just off the coast of Chennai.”

Tour operators say they have the requisite permissions from the Royal Madras Yacht Club. People who wish to ride out into the sea need to have a valid identity card. The port control authority should be informed before starting a journey, they say. “We keep in mind the weather forecast while planning the expedition and provide life jackets at all times. We head five nautical miles out until we reach a natural reef. We cruise along the reef which is about 70 feet depth, which suddenly opens out into a 230-feet deep stretch,” said Sangeeth, another organiser.

Following procedure

A Coast Guard officer said if any boat operates from the port, they should notify port control before venturing out. If it is a large boat, it will have to get permission from the Directorate General of Shipping. “Sometimes fishermen also take a few persons on their boats. There is no specific ban on such activities. In case there is trouble, we will rush to their rescue. As long as they are not involved in any nefarious activities, we will not disturb them,” he said.

“Not only people from the corporate world and foreign tourists, even common people are keen to do boating. Many just head out to see the sun rise or celebrate a birthday,” said K.Chinna Reddy, a powerboat instructor attached to the Royal Madras Yacht club. Only a handful of people are now operating such boat trips. One will have to get permission from port authorities and CISF before venturing out into the sea, he said.