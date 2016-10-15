Cities » Chennai

CHENNAI, October 15, 2016
Updated: October 15, 2016 07:51 IST

A concert to support cancer-affected kids

  • Special Correspondent
Chinmayi Sripada will help raise funds for the treatment of children in the age group of 8 months to 11 years.
Singer Sathyaprakash to share stage in Chennai

Playback singer Chinmayi Sripada is set for her next concert in Chennai. This time, there’s more to it than entertainment. The live concert on October 15 is being organised in association with Sri Ramachandra University to support the treatment of children affected by cancer.

It all started a few months ago when paediatric haemato-oncologist Julius Scott approached her with a concept to raise funds for underprivileged children undergoing treatment for cancer.

Besides the treatment, these children’s stay at hospital and even the school fee of siblings, who otherwise can’t afford education, are being taken care of through mobilising funds.

This concert will not only help raise funds for such children in the age group of 8 months to 11 years but will also raise awareness of the need for early detection to prevent the disease, said Ms. Chinmayi.

“We will also have some children at the concert who have been cured and have returned to school. I plan to contribute towards treatment of one child and am also encouraging others to contribute to the cause,” said Ms. Chinmayi.

Playback singer Sathyaprakash will share the stage at the concert to be held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall, Harrington Road, Chetpet.

Director Gautam Vasudev Menon is likely to attend. For donor passes, contact Rajesh at 9952280823.

