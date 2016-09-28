Salai Selvam, a feminist in Puducherry, stated that law and order machinery cannot skirt responsibility by blaming it on society. “They have to ensure that the investigation is carried out properly instead of blaming the parents or victims,” she said.

She added that it is the collective failure of society to create a safe environment for the children to grow. “Children are growing up in a callous society where abuse against them continue unabated. We need a strong government that can address these issues sensitively and with an iron hand. It is time for the government and other organisations for introspection build an environment,” she said.

The Child Welfare Committee and Ms. Singh stressed for fast track courts of special courts to handle cases under POCSO Act. “If the trials are faster and the conviction rate higher, it would encourage victims to come forward to seek justice through legal means,” said the official.